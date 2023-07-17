Get ready to send the kids back to school with these products, sponsored by Fresh + Hype PR

Get a 'soap and water clean' anytime, anywhere! Individually packaged and perfect for lunchboxes, backpacks, sports bags and more, Handzies Soap + Water Wipes give your child fresh, clean hands using only natural castile soap, water and essential oils. Say goodbye to harsh hand sanitizers, Handzies do not contain alcohol, BZK, triclosan, artificial perfumes or dyes. Gentle for use by the entire family! http://handzies.com/ .

Mabel's Labels back-to-school collection includes all the durable, waterproof labels needed to keep your child's things out of the lost and found. With new, on-trend designs for children of all ages, Mabel's Labels make it simple to identify belongings… from backpacks and lunchboxes to clothing, school supplies and more! Plus, their Water Bottle Bands are the perfect reusable accessory to personalize your kiddo’s water bottle. New for 2023, both the Recreation Sports Label Pack and Competitive Sports Label Pack are fantastic for keeping sports gear organized! https://mabelslabels.com/

Make the school morning easy and stress-free by prepping for the week with pancakes & waffles that are FREE of grains, gluten, dairy, nuts, eggs and more. They are perfect for the whole family! Make a batch of tender, crispy waffles or fluffy pancakes, then freeze, and pop in the toaster for easy, wholesome breakfasts on busy mornings! Made with clean, simple ingredients, including Organic Cassava Flour, Tiger Nuts, Coconut Milk Powder, and Organic Coconut Flour, the Pancake & Waffle Mix from Eat G.A.N.G.S.T.E.R is allergy-friendly and made for those avoiding common inflammatory foods like gluten, dairy, nuts and eggs. And its VEGAN too - so its 100% plant-based. With just a few ingredients from the pantry, it's easy to whip up delicious pancakes or waffles with a flick of the whisk! What does G.A.N.G.S.T.E.R stand for? Grain-free, Almond & Peanut-free, Nightshade-free, Gluten-free, Soy & Seed-free, Tasteful, Egg & Dairy-free, and Real Food. Their line includes cake & cookie mixes as well as quick bread mixes, like Banana Bread, Pumpkin Spice Bread and their newest, Vegan Rosemary Flatbread. Learn more at https://eatgangster.com/.