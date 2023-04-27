Get Ready to Tango!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
We’re starting today off with some dance, and learning more about the Social Tango Project! Joining us now is Agustina Vidale, and our dancers Iara Duarte and Jesus Paez.
Social Tango Project's mission is to celebrate Tango. Journey to Buenos Aires and join us for a theatrical dance performance by some of the industry's most decorated professional dancers as you follow one woman's adventure into the irresistible world of tango. After the performance, Booth Playhouse is transformed into a traditional Milonga (dance club) where YOU, no matter your level of expertise, can learn to tango. “Social Tango Project is an evening of live music, dance, authentic tapas, and cocktails” says Vidale. She goes on to say “it’s a great place and time to immersed yourself in traditional Argentinian culture and connect with others through the power of dance.” “We have a cast of 18 artist, lectures and more at The Social Tango Project.” New to tango? We've got you covered. Enjoy pre-show lectures and a demonstration prior to each Milonga. For those experienced in tango, we also offer advanced classes. Tickets are available for April 28th -30th and for more information visit BlumenthalArts.org
Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.
From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.
Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001
If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com