Get Ready to Tango!

Social Tango Project's mission is to celebrate Tango. Journey to Buenos Aires and join us for a theatrical dance performance by some of the industry's most decorated professional dancers as you follow one woman's adventure into the irresistible world of tango. After the performance, Booth Playhouse is transformed into a traditional Milonga (dance club) where YOU, no matter your level of expertise, can learn to tango. “Social Tango Project is an evening of live music, dance, authentic tapas, and cocktails” says Vidale. She goes on to say “it’s a great place and time to immersed yourself in traditional Argentinian culture and connect with others through the power of dance.” “We have a cast of 18 artist, lectures and more at The Social Tango Project.” New to tango? We've got you covered. Enjoy pre-show lectures and a demonstration prior to each Milonga. For those experienced in tango, we also offer advanced classes. Tickets are available for April 28th -30th and for more information visit BlumenthalArts.org