Get ready to workout from your chair

4 exercises you can do from your chair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today’s workout require only a chair. Motivational Fitness Coach, Meghan Trainor has 4 exercises you can do from the comfort of your chair. First of all these exercises are for any fitness level. Make sure you consult your physician before doing the exercises. If you feel pain or something doesn’t feel right then stop immediately and consult your doctor. Here are the exercises:

Exercise 1: Sit to stand (modifier: walking knee drives)

Exercise 2: Triceps dips (modifier: legs farther away)

Exercise 3: Woodchop to lat pull down stand (modifier: take stand out)

Exercise 4: Alternating pistols with triceps press (modifier: decrease range of motion)

For more great work outs follow Meghan @BodyByTrainor.

