Charlotte Douglas Airport Dream Vacation Sweepstakes

Example video title will go here for this video

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Get Swept Away and win $10K Sweepstakes! Charlotte Douglas Airport will give 1 lucky winner a Dream Vacation. Enter to win a dream vacation with the Charlotte Douglas Airport Dream Vacation Sweepstakes. One lucky winner will receive a dream vacation of a lifetime. Your dream can include a Tropical Retreat to the Caribbean or a family vacation to the Pacific Northwest or an wonderful European escape. Plus the package includes 10 additional prizes such as car care bundles which include car washes, detailing services and airport parking. The sweepstakes run midnight May 21st and only one entry per person. Get Swept Away and you may win a chance to create your own $10k unforgettable get away. For more information visit GetSweptAwayCLT.com

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.