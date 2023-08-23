Get the latest on golf courses Sponsored by: B-Man's Guide to Golf in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:
The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.
Golf in and around the QC is spectacular and here to tell you more is Chris Beeman, the local golf enthusiast. Chris Beeman is a local golf expert who has been reviewing Charlotte's public golf courses for over 2 decades. He runs the B-Man's Guide to Golf in Charlotte and recently published his annual ranking of the best public courses around the Queen City. You can find his web site at bman.com and follow him on social media @charlottegolfer to get the latest updates on all of Charlotte's golf courses. “I've lived and played golf in Charlotte for over 25 years and just like any golfer, I want to know everything about a golf course before I go play: is it a nice course, is it in good shape, how much does it cost, how difficult is it, is it fun to play?” says Beeman. He adds “When I started my web site in 2002, (that was before you could find golf courses on Google), there was no social media yet.” “When I would play a course, I would keep the scorecard and put all that information on my web site so other golfers could find it.” “I truly built the site "for the golfer, by the golfer".
Now, anyone can register on the site to post their own reviews. There is also added social media and an email newsletter. It's just one big resource for the local golf community. People have used the site for 10, 15 years it’s become a great resource. Golf is a game that should be enjoyed. “I have over 40 fedoras now and I love to mix and match them with loud, colorful shirts and pants says Beeman” HE adds “Wearing crazy outfits keeps me in the right frame of mind to play golf.” “After all, it's a game and it's supposed to be fun.”
Here is a sample list of a number of the top courses. The criteria focuses on five things: the "wow" factor, course conditions, course layout, amenities and value.
Rock Barn is #1. The Rock Barn Country Club & Spa up in Conover, but Verdict Ridge in Denver is a close second. Both of these courses have a private club feel and a big "wow" factor. They both have memorable, breathtaking holes and they are kept in immaculate shape during the peak golf months. So you always want to come back and play them again. Right behind those two is Eagle Chase out in Marshville. This is a course that gets the most rave reviews about and so it takes the #3 this year. It's another course that just wows people with its beauty out amongst the Union County farms. Rocky River next to the speedway in Concord is at #4 and Mooresville Golf Club rounds out my top 5 for having the best combination of course conditions and price. You can check out the rest of the Top 10 by reading the full article that is published with Axios Charlotte.
Check out the courses and write a review. One lucky subscriber will get a free round of golf. “I'm going to pick one lucky subscriber to play a round with me on one of Charlotte's best golf courses. Go to my web site, BMAN.COM, sign up for my monthly newsletter and follow me on social media @charlottegolfer” says Beeman. “Sign up, and post, I love getting feedback about my Top 10 list and talking golf.” “So check it out! And go to GOLF.BMAN.COM”