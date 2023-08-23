Get the latest on golf courses Sponsored by: B-Man's Guide to Golf in Charlotte

Golf in and around the QC is spectacular and here to tell you more is Chris Beeman, the local golf enthusiast. Chris Beeman is a local golf expert who has been reviewing Charlotte's public golf courses for over 2 decades. He runs the B-Man's Guide to Golf in Charlotte and recently published his annual ranking of the best public courses around the Queen City. You can find his web site at bman.com and follow him on social media @charlottegolfer to get the latest updates on all of Charlotte's golf courses. “I've lived and played golf in Charlotte for over 25 years and just like any golfer, I want to know everything about a golf course before I go play: is it a nice course, is it in good shape, how much does it cost, how difficult is it, is it fun to play?” says Beeman. He adds “When I started my web site in 2002, (that was before you could find golf courses on Google), there was no social media yet.” “When I would play a course, I would keep the scorecard and put all that information on my web site so other golfers could find it.” “I truly built the site "for the golfer, by the golfer".

Now, anyone can register on the site to post their own reviews. There is also added social media and an email newsletter. It's just one big resource for the local golf community. People have used the site for 10, 15 years it’s become a great resource. Golf is a game that should be enjoyed. “I have over 40 fedoras now and I love to mix and match them with loud, colorful shirts and pants says Beeman” HE adds “Wearing crazy outfits keeps me in the right frame of mind to play golf.” “After all, it's a game and it's supposed to be fun.”