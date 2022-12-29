Get your blown budget back on track

Tips to get your budget back on track

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are sharing tips to help you get your money plan back on track if you've blown your budget this year.

Bernadette Joy is a personal finance enthusiast based in Charlotte, North Carolina and she joins us to talk about getting back on budget.

Tip 1: Schedule your next monthly budgeting meeting.



If you've blown your budget, it's probably because you've been busy and you've let some proactive planning slip.

Bernadette Joy says, she and her husband have a regularly scheduled monthly meeting on the first Sunday of every month from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm, and have done so, without fail, for the last four years.

It's to discuss what we expect to come up as expenses, special occasions and fun things we want to do in the next 30 days and allocate the money we need to make it happen. Joy tells us, she and her husband actually don't track every penny spent, but focus on knowing they can afford what they want to do. She recommends: trying to have a meeting to plan instead of tracking -- she adds, you'll see it's a lot more fun!

Tip 2: Start over again and evaluate your five basic categories of necessary expenses first.

A lot of people have blown their budgets this year, not even because they did any drastic spending, but because of such high inflation. So, it's a good time now to re-check and add up the following five expenses going into the new year:

housing

utilities

transportation

food

health costs

Get an estimate of what those five expenses cost you the last three months and use that average to plan the next few months of the new year.

Tip 3: Start saving that number and putting it in a high yield savings account.

Once you have that number, if you don't have at least one month's worth of those expenses in a savings account, it's time to start saving up. A lot of finance experts say to have 3 to 6 months of savings, but that's a big hurdle when most Americans are living pay check to pay check. Start saving this in a high yield savings account so that you can start getting into the habit of having savings to withdraw from and not having to rely on the next paycheck.



Tip 4: Clean up your cash, checking and credit card accounts.

Joy explains "When we first started, we each had separate checking accounts, savings accounts, multiple credit cards and expenses that took pages to write out.

We eventually consolidated by half, into four accounts all of which are joint: 1) a checking account for daily and monthly expenses like utilities, gas and food, 2) a savings account for quarterly and annual expenses like taxes and quarterly car insurance payments, 3) a high yield savings account for our emergency fund and 4) a checking account for my business.

It’s become a lot easier to track spending because we had fewer accounts to look up. Thanks to streamlining the number of accounts and expenses over time, we are now more quickly able to rearrange our spending plans without having to shuffle money around."