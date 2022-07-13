Get your child involved in summer programs

This is the perfect time to get kids signed up for all kinds of activities. There are many programs like Discovery Place and North Carolina Museum of Arts that are going on currently. These fun-filled camps are the perfect place to discover art both indoors and out. Enhanced by exploration of the Museum’s galleries and Park, camps include drawing, painting, mixed media, and sculpture; nature walks; storytelling; and creative movement. Each camp’s offerings are unique, so children may enjoy more than one session. But do you know those very same camps may need volunteers? If so, this is a perfect time for kids to volunteer at places like the museum and learn a new skill. Your child will be proud knowing that they are doing their civic duty and helping out an industry that services so many people. Don’t forget the library has lots of summer programs that kids can get involved in as well. Sometimes programs include older kids reading to younger kids. Charlotte Mecklenburg Library encourages reading and learning all year long. The summer months, when students take a break from school, are critical to expanded learning. To keep kids on track with important matters such as literacy and physical activity, the Library offers Summer Break, its annual summer learning program that encourages children to read, learn and explore.