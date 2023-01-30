Get your dance on!

3 Dance routine to get your body moving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today’s workout is inspired by the Dancing With The Stars Charlotte event. We’ve invited Motivational Fitness Trainer Meghan Trainor, to walk us thru some fun dance routines that will give you a good workout. Dancing is a great way to get your body moving and to enjoy some good cardio activity. Here are a few exercises to accomplish that goal.

Exercise 1: Party Pumps will get you dancing. Just hop or jump in rhythm to the beat of any song and pump one of your fist high in the air.

Exercise 2: The Stanky Leg is and old time favorite where you get in sync a bowed leg and a leg rhythmic arm and let one leg bend inside to outside while keeping the other her leg still.

Exercise 3: My Mama’s dance is one that is designed to keep your entire body moving and dancing to the beat.

