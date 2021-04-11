x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Charlotte Today

Get your furnace checked!

Acosta Heating Cooling & Electrical has some specials you do not want to miss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:

Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. 

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Colder weather is moving in and its time for a furnace checkup. Acosta Heating Cooling & Electrical has a couple of November specials that will help ease your mind as the days get colder.  Air quality during the colder month are always a concern because the spread of germs and viruses.  Acosta Heating Cooling & Electrical wants to add humidity to your home to prevent your air from being dry. Dry air allows germs and viruses to stay elevated and moving . For example, when you sneeze because of dry air your sneeze stays airborne and does fall to the ground as it does when there is humidity in the air. As a result your family is more susceptible to getting sick during this time of year.

Carbon monoxide is a deadly silent killer and it is important to make sure you have a proper CO detector, a low level one is recommended. Check the expiration date on the CO detector because they are usually good for 5 years.

During the month of November Acosta Heating Cooling & Electrical has some specials that you’ll want to take advantage of. The first during the month of November is the is the $99 Safety check. They will come out diagnose your system and tell you its status.  Plus, If you purchase a new system during the month of November you’ll receive a $1000 off, plus a 10 year parts and labor warranty for free. Financing is available. The savings are incredible and the peace of mind is reassuring. For more information visits Acostainc.com

In Other News

PTSD is not uncommon.