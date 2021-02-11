Get your home ready for the holidays with 50 Floor

If you're expecting company over the holidays, it's time to get your home ready. 50 Floor can help with new carpet, hardwood, tile, wood laminate and more. The best part is, 50 Floor will come to your home to show you the latest samples so you can see them in your lighting. Once the job starts, they'll move your furniture and haul your old flooring away! Most jobs are completed in just one day. Then you can sit back and enjoy the transformation.