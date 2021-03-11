Get your HVAC system checked

As the weather gets colder have your HVAC checked

It’s important while the weather is changing to make sure your HVAC system is working properly. Michael and Son Services has some tips and specials to prevent your HVAC from breaking down.

Tip1: Get a seasonal tune up

It is important to make sure your HVAC is running safely and cleanly. Tune ups include vacuuming your unit, wiping, security circuit checks and a report card generated to give you the status of your HVAC.

Tip 2: Change filters

Filters from older homes should be change every 90 days or sooner especially if you have pets. The newer system HVAC has a filter that can be changed every 6 months. It is important to not let your filter collect too much dirt it will helps with the overall efficiency of the system.

Tip 3: Save money

Unmaintained HVAC system, dirty filters, clog drains that are not taken care of will cost you money in repairs and diagnostic fees and make your HVAC not as effective as it should be.