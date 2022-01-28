Get your taxes done now!

3 tips for the upcoming tax season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tax season opened on Monday, January 24. The last two years of taxes have been wonky due to the pandemic so make sure you don't wait! Bernadette Joy is the chief educator of Crush Your Money Goals, where she trains women to grow their worth. She personally crushed $300,000 of debt in three years and built her first $1M in her thirties. Today she shares three things to know about taxes this year.

#1: You can file your taxes for free.

The program allows taxpayers with an Adjusted Gross Income (or AGI) of $73,000 or less in 2021 to file their taxes electronically for free using software provided by commercial tax filing companies

#2: This year's filing deadline is Monday, April 18.

The filing deadline to submit 2021 tax returns is Monday, April 18, 2022, for most taxpayers. All taxpayers who timely request an extension will have until Monday, October 17, 2022, to file. Remember, however, that an extension gives you extra time to file—but not extra time to pay. So don't procrastinate, especially if you think you might owe taxes. You're only giving yourself less time to plan for your tax expenses.

#3: The IRS is still processing 2020 returns.

The IRS is still trying to catch up before the last tax season even started, carrying over approximately 11.7 million returns from 2020. Even if your 2020 tax return has not yet been processed, Tax Day is still April 18, 2022. The IRS notes that taxpayers generally will not need to wait for their 2020 return to be processed to file their 2021 tax returns. And you shouldn't. It will take longer this year to get back refunds, so the sooner you file, the sooner you can have money back in your pocket!