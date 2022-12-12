Get your tickets for the Grays Holiday Party

Enjoy a fun filled time at the Gray’s Holiday Party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 11th Annual Holiday Party Fundraiser will benefit 3 organizations that are making a major impact in the lives of our youth. Here with everything we need to know are the Grays themselves Felicia and Herb! “We are excited to host the 11 annual gray party and what started as a small gathering at our home has blossomed into a colossal party and fund raiser” says Felecia. This years emcee will be television anchor Fred Shropshire from WCNC. People can expect a great time of dancing with two bands performing and a DJ. It’s going to be an awesome time. The money raised will help 3 specific organization they are:

The Art Empowerment Project whose mission is to break the cycles of violence and trauma through arts opportunities that ignite change in vulnerable youth. Vulnerable children who have participated in the arts routinely cite their involvement as a means of redirecting their lives and counteracting the negative effects of their circumstances.

West Charlotte

West Charlotte High School was established in 1938 on the current campus of Northwest School of the Arts and is one of Charlotte-Mecklenburg's oldest public schools. It has a rich history of producing widely noted public officials, athletes, and business leaders and is affectionately known as, "DubC". Although academics reigns supreme in the hallowed halls of West Charlotte High School, we offer many opportunities for our scholars to diversify their high school experiences. These opportunities include participation in such athletic programs as: football, volleyball, tennis, golf, cross country, soccer, basketball, swimming, cheerleading team, dancing team, wrestling, indoor track, softball, baseball, and outdoor track. Also, there are a myriad of clubs offered to our scholars. Among our offerings are the National Honor Society, Key Club, Beta Club, National Technical Honor Society, Order of the Lions, IB Council, FBLA, SAVE, HOSA, Chess, Band, Chorus, Culinary Arts, Cosmetology, Yearbook, NAACP, Lions for Christ, and the International Club.

The Yes Academy

TYA specializes in serving low income and homeless students who live in rural and urban areas. We partner with McKinney-Vento specialists, social workers, school districts, charter schools and charitable organizations to provide our after school enrichment, summer enrichment and tutoring services year round. Our students and parents have grown to appreciate our emphasis on positive affirmations, structure and food to promote an overall positive experience.

For more information visit : www.thegrayholidayparty.com.

The Gray Holiday Party

Time: 8:00AM – 10:00AM

Date: Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

Location: Mint Museum Uptown