Get your tickets MerleFest is coming!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The outstanding music festival called MerleFest is back again. Joining us this morning with more is Wes Whitson the festival director. For those not familiar with MerleFest, MerleFest, is considered one of the premier music festivals in the country. It serves as an annual homecoming for musicians and music fans. Held on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, MerleFest was founded in 1988 in memory of the late Eddy Merle Watson, son of American music legend Doc Watson. MerleFest is a celebration of “traditional plus” music, a unique mix of music based on the traditional, roots-oriented sounds of the Appalachian region, including bluegrass and old-time music, and expanded to include Americana, country, blues, rock and many other styles.

This year marks 35 years of MerleFest! Taking place April 27-30, 2023, The festival hosts numerous artists, performing on 12 stages during the course of the four-day event. The annual event has become the primary fundraiser for the WCC Foundation, funding scholarships, capital projects, and other educational needs. “We're also celebrating what would have been Doc's 100th birthday––he was born March 3, 1923” says Whitson. Doc's legacy lives on through modern day roots, folk, and bluegrass musicians; his songs have been recently covered by artists like The Avett Brothers (who are playing this year's festival.) This year's headliners include The Black Crowes’ Chris and Rich Robinson’s stripped-down side-project, Brothers of a Feather, Nickel Creek, Little Feat, Tommy Emmanuel, Maren Morris, Tanya Tucker, Marcus King, and as previously mentioned, The Avett Brothers, amongst others. Each year, we focus on providing and promoting a safe, family-friendly festival; parents are welcome to bring children of any age.