CHARLOTTE, N.C. — GetMyBoat is a mobile app, sometimes called the “Airbnb of Boats.” Their mission is to make the joys of boating more affordable and accessible. We also help local boat owners earn money off their boats when they aren’t using them.

Around Charlotte, they have boat rentals available on Lake Norman, Mountain Island Lake, and Lake Wylie. They are thrilled to provide locals in Charlotte with an easy and affordable way to get out on the water.

Boating is a great way for families to spend time together and make special memories on the water. It’s also an excellent way to connect with local small business owners in North Carolina.

There are many options for people to chose from as well. You can rent a boat that you drive yourself or one with a captain. You can also rent jet skis, kayaks, and so much more.

Download the GetMyBoat app to get out on the water this summer!





