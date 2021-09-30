Getting Americans back to work

Performance Staff Solutions help businesses fill the employee gap left by Covid-19

Nearly ½ of all US businesses report unfilled job openings it is at a record height more than double the historical average @ 10.9 million job openings. Just 5.3 million shy of what pre-pandemic openings were. With the National unemployment rate at 5.2% and NC higher at 5.7%, Performance Staffing Solutions has been helping businesses locate and hire highly-qualified employees for over 14 years. Jamie Daniell owner/CEO of Performance Staffing Solutions has more on the problems and solutions of getting people back to work. The science of locating and hiring good candidates has completely shifted since Covid-19. We all are aware that base salaries and pay have increased significantly as employers jockey to get employees to re-enter the work force at their company versus going to another. While these pay increases were happening across the board it began to give employees the opportunity to leave one company or industry and jump to another leaving deficits at companies that have not seen job openings in years. Secondly, while the 300$ Federal Top-Up to state benefits was suspended at the beginning of September, you still have many that are not willing to re-enter the workforce due to their thoughts and fear of the Covid-19. Lastly, the exit of the remainder of the baby boomer that have taken an early retirement left a vacuum. This exit was exacerbated by the Corona virus, as well as less and less new generations entering the workforce. It is time to re-calibrate the hiring process.

Most job descriptions were written with Baby Boomers in mind. There was previously always an abundance of applicants and very low unemployment numbers. Finding the perfect person during that time was as simple as writing the requirements and matching them to the candidates previous work experience. The generations that we are currently working with have followed are far different path in what matters to them. Job descriptions matter as this is the first criteria that these candidates are examining when making a decision on a company. If they are dated, they just move on to the next one. It’s time to recreate with this new generations in mind. Clients exclaim multiple times a day, “we are willing to train and give the applicants tools but getting the candidates in the door first is a challenging proposition.” Companies have to move fast. The days of interviewing 5 candidates and making an offer next week doesn’t work anymore. The candidates that are ready and willing to work are seeking immediate return. This new model has to be considered in the companies hiring practices.

There are some ways that businesses can approach hiring differently to help locate and secure good employees. Firstly, hire and train and promote from within. Performance Staffing Solutions have been seeing companies create training opportunities to re-skill their current workforce. Secondly, for the entry positions or the newly positions created due to supply chain issues caused from Covid-19 Why not consider using a staffing agency to fills those needs. Thirdly, it would be prudent to advertise in the proper media spaces that will attract your target workforce,