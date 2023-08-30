Getting out of a negative mindset

Kristy Kuhl shares the 'TUNE' Method for getting in a higher state of mind

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kristy Kuhl joined Charlotte Today to share tips to get into a higher state of mind. Kristy says a great way to do this is by using the TUNE method (Tuning your brain to a higher state of mind or higher frequency)

T – Speak TRUTH to the lies. Truth is written in your soul. Your heart knows the TRUTH

U-UNITE with Love. Love cast out fear. Love is a choice and it gives clarity connection confidence and that leads to courage. Love the moment. Love the battle. Who and what do you love.

N- NEUTRALIZE – Replace a negative thought w a positive one. Take out a piece of paper draw a line down the middle, negative thought on the left and a positive one that neutralizes on the right.

E - ELEVATE your thinking . Gratitude is one of the fastest ways to elevate your thinking. When you appreciate you elevate. Abundance will flow into your life when gratitude flows out of your heart.

Movement & Music. When you look better and feel better, you think better. Workout. Make yourself Presentable for the day. If Music does it for you, play it.

