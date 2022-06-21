Ghouls just wanna have fun

Vincent Genna shares haunting insight on Halloween and Day of the Dead

As the Day of the Dead rapidly approaches, the spooktacular Vincent Genna is gearing up for what promises to be a de-fright-full Hallow’s Eve. Psychic medium Vincent Genna is one of the best in America when it comes to ghost-busting and uncovering the skeletons in your closet.

Guest Available…if you dare: Vincent Genna, MSW—Psychic Therapist, Medium, Spiritual Teacher, and Author of The Secret That’s Holding You Back (G&D Media, June 21, 2022) is available to provide fun, on-air readings for your hosts and to offer some haunting insight from those who have already crossed over about Halloween and the Day of the Dead.

As a psychic therapist, Vincent uses his more than 39 years of training, research, and experience in the Metaphysical, Psychological, and Spiritual fields to dive deep into your psyche to release unconscious blockages, resistances, and self-sabotaging beliefs and behaviors so you can fulfill the life of your dreams. Vincent offers his spiritual, metaphysical, and psychological insights in his first book, The Secret That’s Holding You Back that will be released by G&D Media on June 21, 2022.

