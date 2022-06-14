Gift ideas for Dads & Grads

CP Newsgroup’s Executive Editor David Gregg shares some gift ideas

According to the National Retail Federation Father’s Day gift spending is expected to total 20 billion dollars - despite concerns about inflation. CP Newsgroup’s Executive Editor David Gregg partners with the world’s most trusted brands to bring us his great gift ideas to celebrate your dad and recent grads!

The first gift idea is great to use in any room. It is the Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Projector. For more information on this product you can visit seenebula.com.

Next up is a gift for the Dads and Grads that own a lot of digital devices. It's the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C. It starts at $10.99 and you can find more online at SanDisk.com.

Next up is the AnkerWork S500 Speakerphone. Plus you can save 20% through June 26. The price is $175.99 and you can find more at us.ankerwork.com.

