Give a wine gift that's memorable with AR Workshop

Personalize Wine Bottles with AR Workshop

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's time to channel our inner creativity. Our good friend Maureen Anders from AR Workshop joined us Thursday, to fill us in on a new workshop they're now offering. “We have a fun workshop that was inspired by purchasing a wedding gift for a bride and groom” says Anders. “We thought let’s make the gift stay fresh in their minds so we came up with a personalized custom Wine bottles Class at AR Workshop.” The idea behind the gift being - giving a bottle of wine you paint and decorate then put a nametag on - so that it makes a lasting impression. “Getting so many personalize bottles of wine for your wedding day will put a smile on your face” says Anders.

Our two passions, wine and painting, come together in this exciting new project! Bring your favorite bottle of wine or champagne to personalize with the patterns and colors of your choice. This is a perfect way to un-wine-d, enjoy time with friends and family, and create a beautiful gift or decor for your home. Book your next birthday party, bachelorette party or other special event and get crafty. We've tailored the workshop group experience to suit any style and budget. Let AR Workshop help you coordinate the best DIY outing ever! For more fun events and classes visit ARWorkshop.com

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.