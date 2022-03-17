Give your bathroom a Facelift!

Last time we talked about doing a full bathroom renovation but
today we welcome Lauren Clement to talk about how to achieve an awesome updated bathroom with just a facelift!
Here are her tips:
Tip 1: Change Out Your Fixtures
Fixtures will make your bathroom appear new depending on shape style and color.
Tip 2: Paint or swap out cabinets
Cabinets are one of the biggest changes you can make. Changing the color will drastically affect the look of the bathroom
Tip 3: Add wallpaper for a pop of color
This upgrade can bring needed attention to your bathroom look.
Tip 4: Bling bling with new light fixtures, mirrors and accessories
Mirrors can help accent the look of your bathroom and make your bathroom look larger.
Follow Lauren on Instagram @lauren.nicole.designs