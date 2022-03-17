Give your bathroom a Facelift!

Upgrade your bathroom by changing fixtures and adding color

Last time we talked about doing a full bathroom renovation but

today we welcome Lauren Clement to talk about how to achieve an awesome updated bathroom with just a facelift!

Here are her tips:

Tip 1: Change Out Your Fixtures

Fixtures will make your bathroom appear new depending on shape style and color.

Tip 2: Paint or swap out cabinets

Cabinets are one of the biggest changes you can make. Changing the color will drastically affect the look of the bathroom

Tip 3: Add wallpaper for a pop of color

This upgrade can bring needed attention to your bathroom look.

Tip 4: Bling bling with new light fixtures, mirrors and accessories

Mirrors can help accent the look of your bathroom and make your bathroom look larger.