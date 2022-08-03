Give yourself an at-home spa day

Stanley Owings shares his tips to relax and unwind at home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many of us are still not making our usual trips to get a facial or pamper ourselves with a Spa day since the pandemic began. And, that’s perfectly fine. Stanley Owingshas you covered. Check out his Top 5 Must Try DIY At Home Spa Ideas that are sure to have you looking and feeling fabulous!

1- Set the stage

Ambiance is super important to creating the perfect at home spa day or evening. Dim the lights, light some candies and play some spa sounds or music to create an atmosphere that sets the scene and prepares the mind!

2- Exfoliate with your at home scrub

All you need is baking soda and your favorite liquid cleanser. Mix one tablespoon of baking soda with your cleanser and start scrubbing — circular motion for about 90 seconds. This creates a microdermabrasion type exfoliation leaving skin with a radiant, glass-like glow!

3 - Yogurt/Honey face mask

After exfoliating, it’s time for an intense hydration treatment. Mix 2 tablespoons of unflavored Greek yogurt and 1 teaspoon of honey. The yogurt provides deep hydration + probiotics for the skin while the honey acts as a humectant drawing moisture to the skin.

4 - CBD/Collagen Daily Moisturizer to lock in your radiant, hydrated skin

Now it’s time to preserve those treatments with your daily CBD/Collagen infused moisturizer from iMpact color cosmetics. The CBD + Collagen will continue daily to extend the benefits of your at home treatments while adding cumulative benefits over time.

5- CBD/CoQ10 Muscle Rub