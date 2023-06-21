Glider, Sliders and Disc Oh My!

Get ready a slider workout is not for the faint of heart

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How to get an intense bodyweight workout anywhere with sliders here with more is Lynn Fernandez from Dat Fit Training.

Those tiny little discs, also known as gliders, can make even the simplest moves more challenging. Sliders increase the difficulty of many exercises, and force the use of stabilizer muscles while pushing bigger muscles to work harder. Plus, they are inexpensive, portable, and you can work your core muscles in ways that aren't possible with traditional exercises. You can also use paper plates or towels.

Workout:

1. Reverse Lunge Right/Left - Get ready for the hamstrings to burn!

2. Reverse Lunge holds sprinter Right/Left – Every time you sprint in this position the quads cafes, hamstring and bottom says “When are we going to stop!”

3. Bridge to Alt. Hamstring curl – The glutes knows this is one of the best exercises to work that bottom with intentionality.

4. Plank Elbow to Knee – Great exercise but if you want to increase difficulty do both legs at the same time.

5. Power Pushups (one arm to the side) – Doing this exercises from your knees is still difficult.

For more great workout follow Lynn Fernandez @DatFitTraining

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.