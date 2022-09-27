Go see "I am Queen Charlotte" at the CIAF

“I Am Queen Charlotte” is a stage show created by two us to share stories about Black women, their struggles and victories” says Hasan. The Epoch Tribe duo has been telling the stories of marginalized communities for nearly 15 years, but it’s the stories of Black people that are the cornerstone of their work. “I Am Queen Charlotte” is an opportunity to widen the scope of what it’s like to live, love and evolve as Black women through our own voices against the backdrop of stunning visuals and sounds; live and onstage.

The C.I.A.F is the perfect stage to showcase “I am Queen Charlotte”. This an annual celebration which magnifies the Queen City’s artistic soul for creation and innovation. The inspiring multi-week festival features curated artistic and immersive experiences from around the world and locally that celebrate diversity and culture. C.I.A.F. expands the artistic identity of Charlotte and surrounding areas by transforming Uptown and Ballantyne into centers of imagination that celebrate a spirit of playfulness by bringing together artists from around the globe and around the corner through both visual and performing arts. Fun for everyone, from families to individuals, we invite you to participate in imaginative arts’ experiences throughout our city over the course of 17 days. We invite you to stay awhile, play, and welcome curiosity, as we begin to see our city through new eyes. With over 200 attractions, many for free, this festival has something for everyone. Make sure you check the website for place and time and ticket information, Go to CharlotteArtsFest.com for more accurate information.