Goat Yoga invades Charlotte Today

The yoga instructors with Lazy Day Farm and Petting Zoo, say the goats can help you relieve stress

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for a fun way to get some exercise, and release some stress, try goat yoga! Lazy Day Farm and Petting Zoo started offering goat yoga and it has been a big hit.

They started in 2020 as a petting zoo and then expanded into goat yoga because so many people were asking about it. They still do the petting zoo and the babies from goat yoga graduate to the petting zoo when they get larger.

They have over 60 breweries that they work with and have new locations reaching out every week to offer goat yoga. They do goat yoga at breweries, community spaces and schools all over town.

You can go to their Facebook page at "Lazy Day Farm And Petting Zoo" to find a list of events, where you can register to go have some fun.

