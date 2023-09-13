Goblintimacy is the Newest Dating Trend this Season

Goblintimacy is all about showing up as an authentic version of you – flaws and all.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's not yet Halloween, but dating can be a scary experience. That's why we've brought back Jennifer Hurvitz, our friend and relationship expert, to discuss one of the latest dating trends this season - GOBLINTIMACY..

This term derives from the title 'Goblin Mode,' which was honored as Oxford Dictionary's 'Word Of The Year' in 2022. It means to be unapologetic about self-indulgence and to reject societal norms and expectations.

● So…Goblintimacy is about showing up as an authentic version of you – flaws and all.

● Goblintimacy is about helping us embrace the good, bad, and the goblin within us all.

● This is a fantastic thing, especially if you are trying to be more yourself during dating

● Be more relatable

● Promotes self-expression and self-love DO YOU BOO!

● Getting over the idea that the date must be perfect.

● Getting over the idea that YOU must be perfect.

● Showing up as your true, authentic self, and if they don't like it, they are not your person, and that's ok.

● This phenomenon is about expressing and accepting yourself for who you are.

● You don't get a pass for mistreating your partner or being selfish or lazy.

● You must still show interest and attention to the date and the person.

