Say "I love you" with a song

Gold Standard Chorus available to sing to your special valentine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Looking for that one of a kind gift, to show your valentine how much you care? Gold Standard Chorus has you covered.

They have Barbershop Quartets ready to sing to your special someone. Each valentine comes with: 2 songs, a rose, and special message. The quartets come to your home, workplace, or business to sing to your valentine.

The Gold Standard Chorus is Charlotte’s premier men’s a cappella organization. The group specializes in singing what they describe as "a cappella’s most fun, beautiful, and challenging form: 4-part harmony."