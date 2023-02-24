Golfers get ready to improve Power!

3 exercise to increase power and explosion in your golf swing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today’s workout is all about the golfer. Ausn Peterson, fitness trainer is going to show us how to get power and explosion in your golf swing. “Everyone wants to hit the ball further when they are playing golf, so I’ve devised 3 exercises that will help produce power and explosion in your golf swing” says Peterson. Don’t forget that power comes from a good stable core, balance and powerful lower body with all muscles working in unison. All you need for this workout is a kettlebell or a dumbbell. You can as usual do 10 -15 repetitions per exercise or for a time limit such as 20 or 30 seconds.

Here they are:

Exercise 1: Sumo Squat – Spread legs shoulder width apart and have toes pointed outward. Remember your knees will follow your toes. It’s important to keep chest up as you drop your bottom to squat. This exercise will develop power as you train your lower body to engage all the muscle where your swing generates its power.

Exercise 2: Single Leg Deadlift – Grab the weight and get your body into a standing stance both feet together. With weight in the right hand, now lean body forward as you bring your right foot 1 foot off the ground. You will be balancing on your left foot and leg. Repeat the exercise and switch sides. This is a great exercise for building up your hamstrings.

Exercise 3: Snatch Squats – Get into a squat position and hold the weight in the center of your chest. Squat down as you lower the weight to the floor and at the bottom of the squat “Snatch or Explode” the weight back up to your chest as you return to a standing position. Now immediately squat again but this time hold the weight at your chest. The double squat repetition counts as 1 squat movement. Repeat the exercise.

