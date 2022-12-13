Good etiquette during the holidays

Tips to ensure good etiquette this holiday season

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The holidays can be very stressful. Often times attending parties or going to someone house for dinner can be trouble if the patrons don’t exhibit good etiquette and behavior. Here with more is Cognitive Specialist and Parenting Coach Beatrice Moise. The holidays can be stressful, so many people need to know the rules as they enter establishments and people homes during the holidays. "You will be surprise that most people want to know the rules and welcome a guideline of what is expected" says Moise.

Tip 1: Share your expectations ahead of the visit. If you let people know early what your expectations are it will prevent lots of misunderstanding and confusion.

Tip 2: It's okay to remind others of the rules of your home. You may have a no cell phone at the dinner table. Make sure you says please and thank you. Clean up after yourselves or please put trash in the garbage when finished eating.Tips like that go a long way

Tip 3: Practice what you preach. If you have a no cell phone or electronic devices at certain times then make sure you obey the rules as well.

For more great information visit BeatriceMoise.com

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.