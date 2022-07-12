Join The Good Feet Store this holiday season

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

The season of giving is here and right now you can join The Good Feet Store and help people in need in our community. Here with more is store manager Melanie Thompson. It’s called “Good Feet for a Good Cause” says Thompson.

We at The Good Feet Store believe in creating a positive impact in our local community. We would like to invite the public to join us in making a positive impact by donating socks and gently used or new shoes. We will be collecting donations through the end of the year at our Charlotte locations at Waverly and University. Donations benefit Samaritan’s Feet as part of a shared mission to improve the lives of others in our community. Our giving campaign helps the organization Samaritan’s Feet. Samaritan’s Feet is a humanitarian aid organization that serves and inspires hope in those in need by providing a new pair of shoes. There are an estimated 2.2 billion people worldwide living in poverty and more than 1.5 billion who suffer from foot borne diseases. The vision of Samaritan’s Feet is a world with zero shoeless children. Since its founding by Manny and Tracie Ohonme in 2003, Samaritan’s Feet and its partners have served over 8.4 million children in 108 nations and more than 450 U.S. cities.

Healthy feet are important for everyone, whether you are walking, jumping, hiking or running; having a stable base is extremely important. The Good Feet Store helps by specializing in personally fit premium arch supports that are uniquely designed to guide the foot into its natural & 'ideal ' position. This encourages even-weight distribution and proper alignment not only in your feet but throughout the body. All of which make a difference in how you feel when you are on your feet. Our arch supports work with most shoes, so you don't have to sacrifice comfort for fashion or vice versa.