CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Good Feet Store is proud to promote Good Feet for a Good Cause. The Good Feet Store is passionate about creating a positive impact and improving the lives of others. They've partnered with Soles4Souls and are asking the community to donate new and gently used shoes. Soles4Souls is a non-profit organization that turns unwanted shoes into opportunity by keeping them from going to waste and putting them to good use.