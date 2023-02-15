Good Feet Waverly – Free Back Care Day

Free Back Care Day on Saturday

This morning our good friend Melanie Thompson is here from THE GOOD FEET STORE to talk about their "Free Back Care Day" at their Waverly Location. Feet serve as our body’s foundation, yet they’re often the last thing we think about with matters related to back/spine health. "At Free Back Care Day, a visiting healthcare professional will be in-store providing free 15 minute evaluations of general back health, posture, balance and body alignment from the feet up" says Thompson. Afterwards, participants are welcome to experience a free, personalized fitting for Good Feet premium arch supports. During the fitting, we will work with you to find the best arch supports for your body’s needs. Many people find that starting with a strong foundation (well-supported feet) helps their entire body feel happier and healthier.

Here are the details:

Free Back Care Day

Good Feet Waverly

(Charlotte, NC)

Saturday, February 25th

10am – 4pm

Schedule your Free Back Care appointment below, or walk-in, day-of-event on a first come, first served basis. For more information visit MyGoodFeet.com

