GoodBones Season 8 with star Mina Starsiak Hawk

Today we are talking with one of the superstars of the hit show GoodBones on HGTV. Mina Starsiak Hawk is here to talk about season 8 as well as her visit to the Queen City for the Home Remodeling Show.

HGTV Good Bones fans are so excited about this upcoming season. Season 8 will continue to feature the amazing crew and staff, who knows the in and outs and nuisance of construction and renovation. GoodBones transforms unwanted homes and make them desirable as they come to life. Good Bones homes are predicated on having a good foundation from the start. The rest of the renovations is at times cosmetic. In season 8 we are going to concentrate on 4 New builds as well as renovations. It’s going to be very exciting, informative as well as entertaining. “Plus I am so excited to be coming to charlotte for the Charlotte Home Show” says Hawk.



The Charlotte Home + Remodeling Show is a vibrant marketplace where you can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire your next home project, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals. “I will be there to answer questions and talk to fans of the show and hopefully inspire” says Hawk. For more great information on the Home show visit https://www.charlottehomeandremodelingshow.com/

