Today is Mary's last day working in television after 40 years in the industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Please join us and wish our executive producer Mary Oakley the best of luck on her new adventure!

Mary started at WCNC as a Special Projects Producer and then became the Assistant News Director. Before launching Charlotte Today Mary also lead the News room as News Director.

She has spent the past 22 years with WCNC and has been in the industry for 40 years.