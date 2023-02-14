Get your dress at the Goodwill annual bridal pop-up

It takes place March 4th at the Goodwill Opportunity Campus

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Goodwill’s annual bridal pop-up is coming up soon! Brides will have a lot of choices and they will save big. They can choose from gowns that are a fraction of the cost for gently used bridal gowns. They will range from $99 - $499 so there is something for every budget. You will also be able to chose from a variety of veils and shoes to go with your dress to complete your look for the big day.

You can shop their annual Bridal Pop-Up Sale this Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Goodwill Opportunity Campus, located at 5301 Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte. Proceeds from the event will fund their mission of building pathways that help people pursue the life they want to achieve.

For more information go online to goodwillsp.org.

