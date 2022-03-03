Head to the Goodwill bridal pop-up this Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Goodwill’s annual bridal pop-up is coming up this weekend! Brides will have a lot of choices and they will save big. They can choose from gowns that range in price from $99 - $499, a fraction of the cost for gently used bridal gowns. In 2020, they sold 525 items.
You can shop their annual Bridal Pop-Up Sale this Saturday, March 5, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Goodwill Opportunity Campus, located at 5301 Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte. Proceeds from the event will fund their mission of building pathways that help people pursue the life they want to achieve.