Goodwill Day of Giving is April 29th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Looking to do a little 'spring cleaning' and make a different in the community- our good friend, Stacee Michelle from Goodwill, joined us on Tuesday, to show us how easy it is! There are currently 31 donation locations across the area, which make it so easy, and convenient to donate.

Goodwill says donating is easy if you remember a few simple tips: declutter, donate, and make a difference.

Step 1 go room by room, and look for items you can let go of: toys, clothes, stuffed animals, things kids have grown out of.

Goodwill does not accept sheets or pillows. They also say they won't take the Big Box TVs.

What you can donate: mugs, knives, cookbooks, all kinds of items from your kitchen, clothes, shoes, purses. In terms of electronics, Goodwill will actually wipe them clean before selling them.

Go to goodwillsp.org to learn more about their big donation day, and all the special events they have planned.

