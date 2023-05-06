Gospel Sundays Presents: A Tribute to Fred Hammond

Fred Hammond Tribute June 11th – Middle C Jazz

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning in our entertainment spotlight it’s all about Middle C Jazz and their Gospel Sundays. Here with more is El Lambert, musician, singer and host. Today El is talking about a special tribute to Fred Hammond as part of Gospel Sundays at Middle C Jazz.

El Lambert is a professional performer, accomplished musician, event curator, and creative consultant from Martinsburg, West Virginia. Raised as the son of a Pastor, El (whose real name is Ellis) began studying music and performance at the age of 5 and by the time he was 14, he was the Music Director of the entire church. He is also the host of the Gospel Sundays at Middle C Jazz. The goal of Gospel Sundays is to feature some of the city's top performers, and pay tribute to some of Gospel Music's biggest stars.

This month is a tribute to Fred Hammond featuring Jay D. Jones. “For a very longtime Fred Hammond has been an inspiration to many in the gospel world; he started with the gospel group Commissioned in 1984” says Lambert. He goes on to say “His music and lyrics have been biblically based and his collaborations with RFC, John P Kee, United Tenors and many others has been uplifting.” Middle C Jazz is glad to host the Fred Hammond Tribute, Sunday June 11th. “There are more tributes on the way” says Lambert. Be on the lookout for upcoming shows including tributes to Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin, and Kirk Franklin. Gospel Sundays is in its 3rd year and going very strong. For more information visit MiddleCJazz.com.

Event information

Time: 6pm (Doors open at 5pm)

Date: Sunday, June 11th

Location: Middle C Jazz

Ticket Prices: $35

