Charlotte Today

Why milk is important for active families

It's the perfect energy drink for young athletes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.    

Back to school means back to sports for active families and young athletes. Briana Butler is a registered dietitian, a former WNBA player, and a mom of 2.  She says milk has been fueling athletes of all ages for centuries. Butler says we should think of milk as our naturally, nutrient-rich ally when we want to perform at our best.  Butler says milk provides 5 nutrients, including calcium and vitamin d, that help build strong bones and reduce the risk of stress fractures.  To learn more visit gonnaneedmilk.com