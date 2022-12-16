Got Stress - delegate this holiday season

You don’t have to be Super or Perfect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Have you ever felt like the weight of the world was and is on your shoulders? You feel that need to do everything and if you don’t do it it will never get done. Here with more Martha Cooper Hudson from RediscoverHer. “Stop trying to do everything especially this holidays season you will run yourself ragged” says Hudson. Here are some tips to consider to help you maintain some your sanity.

Tip 1: Stop trying to be "Superwoman”.

A.) It's ok to release some power, you don’t have to hold all the control over routine situations.

B.) Delegate to others, let others help shoulder the load.

Tip 2: Do not over extend or over spend this holiday season.

A.) Learn the power of NO! NO is a complete sentence that frees up your time for you to do whatever you desire.

B.) Create a Calendar and a Budget. Schedule your free time and self-care on your calendar, it helps prevent burnout. Adhere to a budget so that your spending does not get out of control.

Tip3 : Remember "It's Good Enough"

A.) Your work, and effort is more than enough. It is in fact very good! You don’t have to strive for perfection.

These tips can help you this holiday season and for more information visit RediscoverHer.org and on social @RediscoverHer2

