Gotta Have It Gifts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

It’s not too late to save the day this holiday shopping season. Tech Life Expert Stephanie Humphrey has her “Gotta-Have-It-Gift” ideas to help finish up your shopping list!

First up is the Limited Edition Holiday Collection from Glade. You can find more information online at Glade.com.

For the young ones in your life, Kindle Paperwhite Kids! For more go to Amazon.com.

Another great pick from Amazon, the Fire TV Omni QLED Series. Again go to Amazon.com.

Keep your loved one's devices safe with OtterBox Cases and Power Products. Find more at otterbox.com.

Keep your packages safe with the Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery. Find information at amazon.com/amazonkey

For more information on any of these products go to InTheNews.TV.

