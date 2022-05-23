Grabo makes lifting easier!

Lift tile, glass, sheetrock and more with Grabo

Hardware Huddle is the gathering place for building brands, expanding influence and improving the lives of the homeowners through home improvement. Hardware Huddle host a number of companies to achieve its purpose of influencing the nation in home improvement. One such company is Grabo. Here with more on this extraordinary product is Dane Patton.

In 2019, Nimo Rotem patented GRABO. A tool that revolutionized heavy-lifting equipment, especially in the construction industry. The product is unmatched in build quality, design simplicity and work efficiency for both professionals and hobbyists. Hence, making it the bestseller in many countries soon after its launch.

Using the Nemo GRABO benefits any industry that requires the lifting and moving of large or heavy objects. Movers shifting wooden furniture, Pavers working with heavy stone, Tilers making tiling more efficient, to Glaziers fitting windows. Grabo will lifts 370 Lbs (170 Kg).

These are the materials the Nemo GRABO can work with:

Glass. The GRABO is perfect for a glazier.

Laminated cardboard.

Plastics of all types.

Wood, both rough and smooth.

Metals. The GRABO sees no challenge in picking up metal with diamond plate or other uneven patterned surfaces.

Tiles, smooth and patterned/uneven surfaces.

GRABO works great with concrete, paving stones, granite and other less porous stones.

Dry Wall.

For more information visit Grabo.com.

