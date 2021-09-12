Great gift ideas for the holidays

Gifts for both old and young

Still looking for some great gift ideas? Lifestyle contributor, Limor Suss, has gifts for everyone on your list.

Choice Gift Cards, GiftCards.com

Give the gift of choice with Multi-Store gift cards. Restaurants, movies, entertainment and shopping all on one card! With more people shopping online and looking for ways to connect with others virtually, Giftcards.com is proud to feature a variety of unique digital gift cards (egifts) that provide new options for people wanting to give a more personal but flexible gift.

Among the newest options are multi-store cards featuring an assortment of retailers, restaurants and entertainment options on a single card providing recipients more freedom to choose where to spend their gift. To provide an even more personal experience to giving gift cards this holiday season, each are tailored to a specific occasion, recipient or special cause

Faire la Fête

Open joy this holiday with Faire la Fête®, the original champagne® from Limoux, France - it’s in stock and ready to ship! Ask for it at a retailer near you

Golden Gallery Signature, (Target & Amazon)

24 individual chocolate works of art presented in an elegant golden tray within a luxurious gift box, the perfect gift for loved ones. they are made from the highest quality ingredients, sure to please even the most discerning chocolate lover. The chocolates are extraordinary with a variety of refined shapes, tastes and textures. They are chocolate works of art, perfect for holiday gatherings or gifting, from the master confectioners of Ferrero.

Grand Ferrero Rocher Dark, (Walmart & CVS)

They are perfect for all holiday gifting needs! Crafted with the expertise of Ferrero Rocher, each Grand Ferrero Rocher offers a delicious taste experience: unwrap it and discover the indulgent hollow shell made of the finest dark chocolate combined with refined hazelnut pieces. This season, give the gift everyone loves to receive, premium gourmet chocolates. From holiday gift baskets to holiday treats, celebrate the season with a signature taste.