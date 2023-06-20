Great Outdoor Furniture options sponsored by YardBird

Yardbird has you covered with great decorating options

On Monday Mia took us inside YardBird in SouthPark. When it comes to outdoor furniture and design, they have pillows, accessories, chairs, couches, tables, and more....really anything you'd need to create your own outdoor oasis.

The YardBird SouthPark location is at: 4425 Sharon Rd.

When asked what makes them so unique, Justin Sucher with YardBird explained - "YardBird designs all its' own outdoow furniture to sell online and in their stores." He went on to say "we control every step of the process, from design and manufacturing, all the way to showroom operations to delivery to your backyard. We know people here in Charlotte love to spend time outside and why not be here to help them enjoy it!"

Sustainability is also huge for YardBird as a company. While at the showroom Mia learned, all their wicker furniture incorporates - ocean bound plastic collected off the beach.

From sectionals, to sofas, loveseats, to dining tables - you can choose from Aluminum, Wicker, and Teak.

To explore their 12 collections in detail head to yardbird.com

