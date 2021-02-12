x
Great products to put under the tree

David Gregg shares his favorite finds for the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —  This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.    

Consumer Product Newsgroup’s Executive Editor - David Gregg partnered with leading companies to track trends in holiday gifting.

Soundcore Frames

Starts at $199; Soundcore.com

Midland ORMXT115VP MicroMobile Bundle

$239.99; Midlandusa.com

10% off with code HOLIDAY10

OtterBox Gaming Products

Starts at $40; OtterBox.com/gaming

Dremel 8260 Brushless Smart Rotary Tool

$169.99; HomeDepot.com

Tile Bluetooth Trackers

Starts at $25; Tile.com

CPNewsgroup.com

