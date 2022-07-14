Great summer reads at CharMeck Library

Check out and read the awesome books from the library

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we're talking great summer reads. We are joined by

Tyler Mayser from Charlotte Mecklenburg Library to walk us through some very interesting books.

Here are some very good suggestions from the library.

Kids Book

Title: Mr. Complain Takes the Train Author: Wade Bradford Description: Mr. Complain always has something to grumble about, even as he takes a spectacular train ride through mountains, volcanoes, caves, and oceans, but as his trip comes to an end, he realizes he genuinely enjoyed the journey and is ready to go again.

Juvenile Book

Title: The Travel Book: A Journey Through Every Country in the World Author: Malcolm Croft Description: Get ready for an incredible thrill-packed journey across our world. Continent by continent, this book will take you through every country on Earth. Packed with thousands of facts about everything from amazing animals and super sights to fun festivals and fabulous food, it's the ultimate guide to all the incredible --and incredibly diverse--places that make up our planet!

Teenagers

Title: Boys of the Beast Author: Monica Zepeda Description: Three teenage boy cousins on a road trip through California and the Southwest come to terms with truths about their families and themselves

THE ROUTE. Seventeen hundred miles from Portland, Oregon, to Albuquerque, New Mexico. THE BEAST. Grandma Lupe's 1988 Ford Thunderbird Turbo Coupe. THE BOYS. Three strangers who also happen to be cousins: Matt. Evangelical Christian. Earnest. Film nerd. Carrying a dream to make movies--despite the future his father has planned for him. Ethan. Jewish. Gay. Sci-fi nerd. Carrying a phone that contains his entire relationship with Levi--unless they finally get to meet IRL on this trip. Oscar. Stoner. Smartass. Too cool to be a nerd. Carrying a letter that haunts him--no matter how hard he tries to escape it. THE END ... just might be a new beginning. A powerful voyage in three voices.

Adults

Title: Travel Hacks: Any Procedures or Actions That Solve a Problem, Simplify a Task, Reduce Frustration, and Make Your Next Trip as Awesome as Possible Author: Keith Bradford Description: Traveling is full of exciting new experiences and discoveries-but it can also be expensive, disorganized, and stressful if you don't know the insider tricks to make it simpler. Travel Hacks includes hundreds of expert guidelines, hacks, and DIYs for staying relaxed while you plan, book, pack, and travel to your next destination. Including more than 600 handy tips for everything from how to score discounts on transportation to packing efficiently and avoiding lines, delays, and crowds, Travel Hacks will make every aspect of your travel experience hassle-free. Whether you're a seasoned traveler or about to embark on you first trip, this is the all-inclusive guide to the stress-free vacation of your dreams.