Participate in the Greater Charlotte Book Crawl starting this weekend

Park Road Books is one of many independent book stores you can visit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beginning April 1, bookstore lovers can pick up Greater Charlotte Book Crawl passports at any of the fifteen participating bookstores. Each visit to one of the bookstores during the month of April earns the crawler a new stamp - no purchase necessary. The ultimate goal is to visit all fifteen stores, from Salisbury to Rock Hill, before the GCBC ends on April 29: National Independent Bookstore Day.

Each “Finisher” will earn a special edition GCBC decal designed by Davidson artist Lily Clark. Simply show a completed passport at any participating bookstore. Finishers can also submit a photo of their completed passport to be entered in a drawing for the Grand Prize: a collection of gift cards from each of the bookstores.

Visit GreaterCharlotteBookCrawl.com to get your passport and find more information.

