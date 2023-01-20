Check out the Greater Charlotte Home & Landscape Show

It starts on January 27th

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

This year marks the 19th annual Greater Charlotte Home and Landscape Show! It kicks off on January 27th and runs through January 29th at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina. This event features 200 exhibitors and over 10,000 attendees each year.

Some of the featured guests this year are Patric Richardson, The Laundry Guy, and Virginia Chamlee, writer for People magazine and Author of 'Big Thrift Energy.'

At this show you will find everything you need to improve your home and your life at your house. Seniors can get in for free on January 27th and Heroes are free on Sunday the 29th.

Find more information online at charlottehomeandlandscapeshow.com. You can also save $2 when you buy your ticket in advance online.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.