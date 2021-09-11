x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Charlotte Today

Green bean casserole for Thanksgiving

Chef Alyssa shares her recipe that you can order for Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Green Bean Casserole

with Mushroom Duxelle and Crispy Shallots

Serves 6 to 8

Mushroom Duxelle:

1 pound cremini mushrooms

1 pound shitake mushrooms

1 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp minced garlic

2 Tbsp minced shallots

½ cup chicken or turkey stock

2 Tbsp fresh thyme leaves

½ cup heavy cream

2 to 4 oz grated parmesan

  1. In two batches, pulse the mushrooms in a food processor until they become finely minced. Remove and place in a bowl.
  2. In a skillet or sauté pan with at least a 10” cooking surface, melt the butter with the olive oil over medium heat. When it the butter melts and begins to sizzle, add the garlic and shallots; sweat until softened and translucent, season with salt and pepper.
  3. Stir in the minced mushrooms. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook the mushrooms, stirring frequently until all of the moisture cooks out and they become thick.
  4. Add the chicken stock, thyme and cream; increase the heat to medium-high and simmer until the moisture reduces and the duxelles thickens.
  5. Stir in the cheese to melt and then turn off the heat. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

 

Blanched Green Beans:

1 pound French green beans

Large bowl of ice water

  1. Trim the beans and cut in half on the bias (angle).
  2. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
  3. Add half the green beans and when they become bright green, pull from the hot water and plunge into ice water to cool. Repeat with remaining beans.
  4. Remove from the cold water and pat dry.

Crispy Shallots:

4 medium shallots, thinly sliced into rings

½ cup buttermilk

½ cup whole wheat flour of gluten-free flour blend

Oil for frying

Salt and pepper

  1. Marinate the sliced shallots for 2 hours in the refrigerator.
  2. Prepare oil to 350°F.
  3. Drain the shallots. Toss in flour to coat, work to separate the rings. Fry until golden brown. Drain on paper towels and immediately season with salt and pepper.

 

Casserole:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Toss the blanched green beans with the mushroom duxelle and place in a casserole dish. Bake in the oven for 30 minutes. Serve topped with crispy shallots.

 

In Other News

How to navigate health care costs after a car accident