Green bean casserole for Thanksgiving

Green Bean Casserole
with Mushroom Duxelle and Crispy Shallots
Serves 6 to 8
Mushroom Duxelle:
1 pound cremini mushrooms
1 pound shitake mushrooms
1 Tbsp butter
1 Tbsp olive oil
2 Tbsp minced garlic
2 Tbsp minced shallots
½ cup chicken or turkey stock
2 Tbsp fresh thyme leaves
½ cup heavy cream
2 to 4 oz grated parmesan
- In two batches, pulse the mushrooms in a food processor until they become finely minced. Remove and place in a bowl.
- In a skillet or sauté pan with at least a 10” cooking surface, melt the butter with the olive oil over medium heat. When it the butter melts and begins to sizzle, add the garlic and shallots; sweat until softened and translucent, season with salt and pepper.
- Stir in the minced mushrooms. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook the mushrooms, stirring frequently until all of the moisture cooks out and they become thick.
- Add the chicken stock, thyme and cream; increase the heat to medium-high and simmer until the moisture reduces and the duxelles thickens.
- Stir in the cheese to melt and then turn off the heat. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
Blanched Green Beans:
1 pound French green beans
Large bowl of ice water
- Trim the beans and cut in half on the bias (angle).
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
- Add half the green beans and when they become bright green, pull from the hot water and plunge into ice water to cool. Repeat with remaining beans.
- Remove from the cold water and pat dry.
Crispy Shallots:
4 medium shallots, thinly sliced into rings
½ cup buttermilk
½ cup whole wheat flour of gluten-free flour blend
Oil for frying
Salt and pepper
- Marinate the sliced shallots for 2 hours in the refrigerator.
- Prepare oil to 350°F.
- Drain the shallots. Toss in flour to coat, work to separate the rings. Fry until golden brown. Drain on paper towels and immediately season with salt and pepper.
Casserole:
Preheat oven to 375°F. Toss the blanched green beans with the mushroom duxelle and place in a casserole dish. Bake in the oven for 30 minutes. Serve topped with crispy shallots.