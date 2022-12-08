Dangers of directly transferring assets into your children's names

Attorney Greg McIntyre, can walk you through other options and is offering a free consultation

This morning Attorney Greg McIntyre, from McIntyre Elder Law joined us to talk about a very important decision many seniors find themselves facing at one time or another: whether or not they should transfer their assets into their children's names.

McIntyre tells us, that's one of the common errors he often sees, people not understanding all their options before making major moves.

McIntyre says as a result other problems then arise in the future, like taxation if assets appreciate. Often times the beneficiary (children) are hit with a tax liability that they weren't anticipating. Because McIntyre feels so strongly about proper life planning, his firm McIntyre Elder Law is offering a free consultation.

"There are many instruments to handle these issues; a revocable living trust is just one of them" says McIntyre.

A revocable living trust is a popular estate planning tool that you can use to determine who will get your property when you die.

Most living trusts are "revocable" because you can change them as your circumstances or wishes change. Revocable living trusts are "living" because you make them during your lifetime. You typically can put any financial instruments such as stocks ,bonds, real estate etc… into a Revocable Living Trust.

A revocable trust provides a way to ensure the continued management and preservation of your assets, should you die or become incapacitated, and allows the avoidance of a probate court proceeding after your death. When dealing with these weighty issue it is important to seek good solid counsel from a firm like McIntyre Elder Law. They can walk you thru the process and help with these complicated issues.